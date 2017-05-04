× Drivers warned to expect delays, detours as UConn students are set to move out

STORRS — Drivers are being cautioned to expect traffic delays and detours this week on the UConn Storrs campus due to residents moving out and graduation.

UConn said approximately 12,200 on-campus residents are expected to move out Friday through Monday due to the end of the semester. Traffic is expected to be at its worse Saturday through Monday due to graduation.

UConn Residential Life and Parking Services have developed the following plan for the traffic near residence hall complexes near the Hilltop, Garrigus and NextGen buildings:

Alumni drive is restricted to one-way traffic through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Parking will be allowed in the northbound lanes, closest to the buildings, only for students and families as they load their vehicles.

Drivers are asked to watch for parking and public safety personnel.

UConn said a few other locations will stay open longer for graduate students living in Northwood Apartments who can stay until noon on Saturday, May 13. Residents of the Hilltop Apartments and Charter Oak Apartments can stay until May 31.