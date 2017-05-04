× Jason Day commits to Travelers Championship

HARTFORD – The Travelers Championship announced Thursday that Jason Day, a 10-time winner on the PGA tour who is currently No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play in the 2017 tournament. Day spent the majority of 2016 as the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

“Jason has established himself as one of the best players and biggest draws in golf,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube in a statement. “We’re excited that our fans will be able to watch him again at TPC River Highlands. Our already strong tournament field just became even stronger.”

Day joins a player field that includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Russell Knox, the 2016 Travelers Championship winner.

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25, and tickets are now available.