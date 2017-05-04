Looking for some good spots to enjoy Cinco de Mayo?
HARTFORD — Are you looking for some cool spots to enjoy your Cinco de Mayo? We got you covered with a few suggestions.
- Agave Grill, located at 100 Allyn Street in Hartford. 860-882-1557
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, located at 44 South Main Street in West Hartford. 860-676-9463.
- Foxwoods‘ property-wide Cinco de Mayo pub crawl festivities begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10.
- Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill, with locations in Fairfield and New Haven.
- Grants Restaurant, located in West Hartford. 860-236-1930.
- Infinity Music Hall , located at 32 Front Street in Hartford.
- Margaritas, located at 350 Roberts Street in East Hartford. 860-289-7212.
- On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, with locations in Orange and Rocky Hill.
- Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant with locations in Manchester, Newington, Wallingford and Enfield.
- Stamford Bartaco, located at 222 Summer Street in Stamford, will provide live music by DJ Nicke Pepe from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., along with drink specials. (203) 323-8226.
- Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Catering, located at 3170 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport. Restaurant: (203) 335-8228 Party Truck: (203) 345-4437.
- The North House, located at 1 Nod Road in Avon. 860-404-5951.
- Wood-n-Tap, there is a Cinco de Mayo menu available at all locations.
- 4 Eat & Drink, located at 838 Farmington Avenue in Farmington. 860-255-7674.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the Mexican victory over France (of all countries) at the Battle of Puebla, May 5, 1862.
Mexico had been invaded by Spain, France and Great Britain in late 1861, but within six months Spain and Britain had pulled out. With the U.S. Civil War raging north of the Mexican border, the French decided to take advantage of the chaos and invade Mexico, which had been torn apart by war in the late 1850s.
The French made inroads in April 1862, but in May, at the town of Puebla — about 85 miles east of Mexico City — a small Mexican army under the command of Ignacio Zaragoza defeated a larger French contingent. It was a classic David-over-Goliath victory, and it’s been celebrated ever since for its symbolic value … even though the French did eventually take over Mexico and establish the short-lived Second Mexican Empire under the Emperor Maximilian.
It is suggested to check in before arriving just in case times and deals change. And remember, don’t drink and drive!