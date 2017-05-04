Man flushes friend’s ashes at baseball stadiums around the US
NEW YORK — A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend — a plumber — down ballpark toilets around the country.
Tom McDonald tells The New York Times that it’s a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.
The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from — wait for it — Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.
Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.
So far, he’s done the deed at 16 stadiums.
In Cleveland, he flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Hank Riegel says his brother “definitely” would approve.
