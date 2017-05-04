× Man surrenders 20 cats living in SUV to Meriden shelter

MERIDEN — An animal shelter in Meriden is facing what they are calling an emergency situation, after they found out about 20 cats living in a car.

The Meriden Humane Society said they were running out of time to help the cats before they were euthanized.

They said they’re looking for rescues or donations, and that all 20 cats are in need of testing, vaccinations, and spayed or neutering.

The shelter is asking that anyone that can help reach out to Alysia Robinson at 203-605-6988.