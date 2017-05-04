× Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A man was killed after being hit by two cars Thursday evening.

Waterbury Police said the accident happened at 8:45 pm at 646 Cooke St. The victim was a 50-year-old black man. He was taken to local hospital where he was pronounced dead some time later.

The man was hit in the northbound lane and thrown into the southbound lane where he was hit by another car according to police.

Check back for details as they develop.