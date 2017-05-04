Pets of the Week – Lily and Wally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Lily and Wally are Jack Russell Terrier/Miniature Poodle Mixes.

They're around three years old. Lily is a spayed female, and Wally a neutered male.

They're high-energy, fun-loving dogs that love a good walk with their people to explore the world!

The pair gets along great, and love to run and play together. They’d do very well in a home with a fenced-in yard, so they can run and play when the urge occurs.

As much as they love each other, they also love people, and are happy to settle down and chill and get belly rubs. They are a bonded pair, and a common home would be best for them. They have similar energy, similar needs, and they really get along great!

To learn more about Lily and Wally, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.