Police: 2 people attempted to rob a West Haven home

WEST HAVEN — Two people are facing criminal charges after police said they attempted to rob a home Thursday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m., West Haven police said they received a call from a resident regarding two suspects forcing their way into a home on Ocean Avenue. Police said when they arrived, they found Jason Guckin, 38, and Susan Mastej, 37, upstairs in the home.

According to police, the two suspects who are from West Haven, live on Ocean Avenue.

Guckin and Mastej are charged with burglary and criminal mischief and are currently bring held on bond.