Recipe – Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

HARTFORD -- To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Puerto Vallarta owner Esaul Rodriguez and Chef Ivan stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut with some special guests. They made a garlic shrimp recipe and a jalapeno basil margarita!
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo. (garlic shrimp)
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 cup of mushrooms
- 1 cup of onions, chopped
- 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter
- 1 lb of large shrimp peeled, deveined and split in half 8 cloves of garlic
- 2 arbol chiles
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- Heat oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add onions, mushrooms, and chilies and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Pour vegetables into a bowl and set aside.
- Melt butter in same frying pan over medium-high heat, add garlic, and stir until sizzling, about 1 minute. Season with onion and garlic powder.
- Add half of shrimp to pan. Stir until shrimp are bright pink and no longer wet looking in thickest part (cut to test), about 3-5 minutes; transfer shrimp to bowl with reserved vegetables.
- Add remaining shrimp to pan and cook as above, then return cooked shrimp and vegetables to a pan and stir everything together until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt to taste.
Cucumber Basil Margarita
- 1.5 oz Don Julio silver tequila
- 1oz cointreau
- 3/4 oz squeezed lime juice
- 1/2 oz organic agave
- 3 cucumber slices
- 4 basil leaves
- Coat the rim of a margarita glass with salt.
- Combine basil, cucumber, and Cointreau in a shaker. Muddle well until pulverized. Add all remaining ingredients with a handful of ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
- Strain (using a fine strainer) into a chilled margarita glass over fresh crushed ice (this is to keep out the pulp from the cucumber and basil).
- Garnish with a cucumber slice and serve.
