Recipe – Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

HARTFORD -- To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Puerto Vallarta owner Esaul Rodriguez and Chef Ivan stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut with some special guests. They made a garlic shrimp recipe and a jalapeno basil margarita!

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo. (garlic shrimp)

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup of mushrooms
  • 1 cup of onions, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons of unsalted butter
  • 1 lb of large shrimp peeled, deveined and split in half 8 cloves of garlic
  • 2 arbol chiles
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  1. Heat oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add onions, mushrooms, and chilies and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Pour vegetables into a bowl and set aside.
  2. Melt butter in same frying pan over medium-high heat, add garlic, and stir until sizzling, about 1 minute. Season with onion and garlic powder.
  3. Add half of shrimp to pan. Stir until shrimp are bright pink and no longer wet looking in thickest part (cut to test), about 3-5 minutes; transfer shrimp to bowl with reserved vegetables.
  4. Add remaining shrimp to pan and cook as above, then return cooked shrimp and vegetables to a pan and stir everything together until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Add salt to taste.

Cucumber Basil Margarita

  • 1.5 oz Don Julio silver tequila
  • 1oz cointreau
  • 3/4 oz squeezed lime juice
  • 1/2 oz organic agave
  • 3 cucumber slices
  • 4 basil leaves
  1. Coat the rim of a margarita glass with salt.
  2. Combine basil, cucumber, and Cointreau in a shaker. Muddle well until pulverized. Add all remaining ingredients with a handful of ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
  3. Strain (using a fine strainer) into a chilled margarita glass over fresh crushed ice (this is to keep out the pulp from the cucumber and basil).
  4. Garnish with a cucumber slice and serve.
