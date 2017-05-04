Salem Spirits Trolley offers tour of Salem, Massachusetts with adult flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM, Mass. -- The city haunted by spirits of the past has some present day spirits to experience -- all thanks to Karen and Mark Scalia, the husband and wife team behind the Salem Spirits Trolley. The tour focuses on the craft maker scene that the "Witch City" is becoming famous for.

"It's so much fun visiting the brewery and distillery and cidery," said Mark Scalia, a former stand-up comic who hosts the rolling tour.

The tour starts at Salem Spice, a cheery wharf side spot filled with all things exotic.

"We get to know the spice trade and how those spices play into the making of all these different products," Karen Scalia said.

The products Scalia speaks are all unique, there is a different spirit to sample at each spot. The stops include Far from the Tree a cidery that serves an array of flavors, The Deacon Giles Distillery, famous for their rum, and finally, Notch Brewery, which serves session beer.

"It's all local and it's all made here," Mark Scalia said. "I want people to leave with a fascination of Salem and an excitement."

To find out more about the Salem Spirits Trolley click here.