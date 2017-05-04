Sources: New Britain football coach coached with expired certification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- it's not an option for high school coaches because the state mandates that they have a coaching certificate in order to coach.

Football, in particular, it is important because of the needed CPR in critical times and concussion protocol. Which focuses on New Britain Head Football Coach, Tebucky Jones.

Sources have confirmed that Jones coached last season with an expired certificate. As understood, it's the responsibility of each school district. New Britain, and sources said through the Connecticut Coaching Education Program, it's easy for coaches to re-certify.

Coaches are responsible to keep track and maintain their own first aid and CPR concussion education. Jones coached the Hurricanes for six seasons. The Hurricanes finished last season with a 5-5 record.

No additional information has been released at this time.

