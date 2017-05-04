Warm and sunny Thursday, heavy rain on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a chilly start to the day with 30s and 40s across Connecticut this morning! We'll have sunshine today with temperatures topping out in the 60s this afternoon. That's seasonable for this time of year, but it may feel a bit cool after we've seemingly gotten used to those summertime temperatures we had last week!

Friday will be wet and windy. Showers will develop in the morning with a steady, and at times heavier, rain for the afternoon and evening. We are very confident in a soaking of 1″-2″ with this storm. Some minor nuisance flooding is expected for low-lying areas and poor drainage areas, especially during the evening commute when the heaviest rainfall rates will take place. Bigger rivers will be fine but some of the smaller streams in the state could rise quickly and will need to be monitored.

While the worst rain is over by this weekend, showery/unsettled weather will linger. With a blocking pattern in the atmosphere, Friday’s storm will not be allowed to fully escape. While most of Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be dry, you may need the umbrella from time to time.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, increasing afternoon clouds. High: Mid 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

Friday: Rainy and windy. High: Near 60.

Saturday & Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance few showers. High: 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.