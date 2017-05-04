Watch: Brookfield teen gets help from police for promposal

BROOKFIELD — A young man from Brookfield called the cops when it came to asking his girlfriend to the prom.

Earlier this week, Brookfield police pretended to pull Mathew Bento and his girlfriend over.

After not handing over his insurance and his registration, the officer pulling them over asked Bento to step out of the car and handcuffed him.

His girlfriend watched helplessly, not knowing yet that it was all a prank!

That’s when the officer asked her to come over and talk with her boyfriend and Bento surprises her by hopping out of the cruiser with sign asking her to his prom. Of course, she said yes!