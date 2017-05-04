× West Hartford salon to offer free haircuts to the homeless

HARTFORD — A local organization is set to team up with a West Hartford salon to help those in need.

United Artists Salon in West Hartford along with Journey Home in Hartford, will host their 3rd Annual Haircuts for Humanity.

The salon will offer free haircuts with the hope of bringing a boost of confidence and self-esteem to those in need. Also lending a helping hand are a few local businesses in West Hartford’s Effie’s Place, Park & Oak Restaurant, Whole Foods Market, Hartford’s Max Downtown, Blue State Coffee and Scotts’ Jamaican Bakery who all will donate food and beverages.

Sara Salomons, Director of Development and Communications, said “Anyone can sponsor a haircut and all proceeds will go to Journey Home in Hartford as they continue to lead the effort in ending chronic homelessness in the Greater Hartford region.”

Salomons added, “The suggested donation is $25 and you can contribute by check made out to Journey Home or by visiting our website.”

According to the Home’s website, their primary focus is attacking the issue of chronic homelessness by assisting with housing, employment, and support services, rather than managing it with emergency shelter.

This event is set to take place Monday, May 8 at the United Artists Salon located on 100 Park Road in West Hartford and starts at 9 a.m.

You can donate by clicking here.