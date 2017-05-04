× Woman’s body found in New Haven apartment; police investigating

NEW HAVEN — Police are currently investigating the death of a woman who was found in an apartment home Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:03 p.m., first responders received reports of a dead woman inside an apartment on 39D Jennings Way. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said detectives from the New Haven Major Crimes Division and Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating. The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.