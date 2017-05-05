× 2 people charged with running a drug factory in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Two people of West Hartford are facing criminal charges after police said they found countless number of drugs in their possession.

On Thursday, State police charged Kevin Crabb, 36, and Renee Cottr, 34, with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug factory and risk of injury to a child.

Police said Crabb and Cottr became suspects in a lengthy trafficking of heroin, fentanyl investigation. Police said both suspects were the source of supply of the drugs in the Hartford area that was related to numerous overdoses.

During a traffic stop, police said they found 51 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of heroin, cocaine and $3,040. Both suspects were taken into custody. Police said after receiving a search warrant, they then searched their home on Caya Avenue and found 714 grams of fentanyl, 59 grams of raw heroin, 32 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, steroids, packaging material, kilo press for packaging narcotics and $1,200.

Police have not released the suspects mug shots. Both suspects were held on $250,000 bond.