× A wet and windy Friday, with heavier rain later

Today will be a messy day, with cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and heavy rain at times. We have light showers out there to start the day, but as the morning progresses, rain will become steadier and heavier.

With the heaviest rain in the afternoon and early evening, winds will become gusty, up to 40 miles an hour at times. While nuisance poor drainage flooding is possible, we don’t anticipate any major flooding with this storm.

Most of the state will end up with around 1″ of rain, but there will be heavier bands up to 2″-3″ for a select few. Where the heavier rain sets up, smaller streams could rise quickly and will need to be monitored.

While the worst rain is over by this weekend, showery/unsettled/cooler weather will linger for several days. With a blocking pattern in the atmosphere, Friday’s storm will stall nearby. While most of Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be dry, you may need the umbrella from time to time. Cooler than average temperatures stick around through most of next week with many days in the 50s.

Forecast Details:

Today: Rainy and windy. Lighter rain during the AM, with heavier downpours for the afternoon. A thunderstorm possible as well. High: 53-58.

Saturday & Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance few showers. High: 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers all day. Highs: 50s.

Tuesday: Similar to Monday. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 50s.

