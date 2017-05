× Car crashes into canal in Windsor Locks

#WINDSORLOCKSFIREDEPARTMENT on scene removing a car out of a creek details @fox61news #GoodDayCT fox61.com A post shared by Alex Baldwin (@baldy64fox61) on May 4, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT

WINDSOR LOCKS– Authorities are investigating after a car crashed in a canal near Main Street early Friday morning.

Crews responded to the scene around 12:26 a.m. Three people were inside the car at the time and made it out safely. Police say they don’t believe the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Crews from Tolland County also responded to help out Windsor Locks crews.