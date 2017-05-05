× Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Geronimo Tequila Bar and Southwest Grill in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — It’s Cinco de Mayo and Foodie Friday has one of the hottest spots for you to celebrate in Connecticut.

Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill in New Haven (also Fairfield) offers up creative dishes and unique tastes of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The menu, using chile peppers directly from New Mexico, includes vibrant tacos, quesadillas, tamales, freshly-made guacamole and more.

While many of the dishes are spicy, there are plenty of options for those seeking less heat.

If margaritas are your thing, the restaurant has the largest selection of tequila on the east coast, with over 400 options to choose from including their own brand.

Geronimo recently received its CRT certification from the Official Tequila Regulatory Council within the Mexican government. There are only approximately 40 restaurants in the world that have this distinction, which is a result of 80 percent of the staff trained on tequila by a member of the council. The staff had to successfully pass a written test for the certification.

The restaurant has a cool vibe with positive energy and if you are lucky enough to sit outside on the patio, be aware of the live scorpions under a glass table.

Geronimo’s Guacamole Recipe:

2 avocados

1 tbsp tomato, diced

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp red onions, chopped

1 tbsp scallions, chopped

1 tbsp jalapeños, minced

Salt to taste

1 half of lime juice

Mix together and enjoy!

