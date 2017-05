Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- The Cheshire Rams boy's volleyball team are so far undefeated with a record of 11-0 coming into Friday's match up against the Amity Spartans.

The Spartans had hopes of an early upset as they came out in game one charged up, winning the first set, 25-22. The Rams would bounce back in game two to win 25-14. The Rams would go on to win set three, 25-18 and game four, 25-14. The Rams would win the game, 3-1.