Enrichment program helps students at Stamford middle school

STAMFORD -- The 21st Century Grant at Rippowam Middle School in Stamford is a program that helps students meet their goals when it comes to getting good grades or just doing well in school.

Students give up some of their own time after school for extra tutoring and then activities. Program coordinator Jim Stanton has been associated with the grant since the beginning the 21st-century program. "The 21st Century Program at Rippowam or the Rippowam Design Institute as it's called, is designed to help students who might need a little extra help to be successful academically."

It was a challenge getting this program into place at Rippowam Middle School, but with Mr. Stanton's help we made it happen. "So we work closely with the assistant director for grants compliance for Stamford public schools and we were fortunate enough to be one of the 14 programs that was selected and awarded the 21st-century grant money."

A positive aspect of the 21st-Century Program is that enrichment activities are created by the teachers.

"The enrichment activities are generated based on the teachers passion and what happens is we create a menu or there's a lot of different choices of enrichment activities and that students get a chance to choose what they would like to do," said Stanton.

Karina Grabine (Writer, Reporter, Editor. 8th grade)

Abigail Guttman (Writer, Voice Over, Editor. 8th grade)

Kadence Green (Writer, Voice Over, Editor. 8th grade)

Rachana Somaskandan (Writer, Voice Over, Editor. 8th grade)

