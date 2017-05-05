Expect delays around Cconn’s campus for move out, commencement

STORRS — It’s that time of year! Students are packing up and moving out of their dorm rooms on UConn’s campus.

Drivers are being cautioned to expect traffic delays and detours this weekend on the Storrs campus due to residents moving out and graduation.

UConn said approximately 12,200 on-campus residents are expected to move out Friday through Monday due to the end of the semester. Traffic is expected to be at its worse Saturday through Monday due to graduation as the volume of people increases.

UConn junior Antonio Scarvaglieri stopped to talk to FOX61 while moving out of Russell Residence hall. He anticipated Friday to be the busiest day on the Northwest part of campus.

His number one tip when moving out is to find one of the big red bins floating around the dorm rooms. He said they hold a large amount of items which means less trips up and down the stairs.

“Usually have someone wait by the car so no one tows it,” he said. “Two people up and down getting stuff, that’s the best way.”

UConn Residential Life and Parking Services have developed the following plan for the traffic near residence hall complexes near the Hilltop, Garrigus and NextGen buildings:

• Alumni drive is restricted to one-way traffic through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9.

• Parking will be allowed in the northbound lanes, closest to the buildings, only for students and families as they load their vehicles.

Drivers are asked to watch for parking and public safety personnel.

UConn said a few other locations will stay open longer for graduate students living in Northwood Apartments who can stay until noon on Saturday, May 13. Residents of the Hilltop Apartments and Charter Oak Apartments can stay until May 31.