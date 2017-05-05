× Hamden Police investigating after residence struck by gunfire

HAMDEN — Hamden Police are investigating after shots were fired, striking a house.

Police around around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, they responded to the area of Dix Street on a report of shots fired.

An investigation revealed that 2 cars were traveling on Dic Street at a high rate of speed. The driver of the “following vehicle” was seen holding a firearm.

The vehicles then drove onto George Street, towards Dixwell Avenue. Several gunshots were heard throughout the incident. THere were no reported injuries.

Officers say that a residence on Dixwell Avenue and Dix Street were struck by gunfire during the incident

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective William Onofrio of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at (203) 230-4040.