New form of first aid taught to Connecticut police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- A new form of first aid has put Connecticut officers at the forefront.

Each day this week, 27 officers from across the state learned mental health first aid at the Connecticut Police Academy.

"We really went in depth as far as seeing each sign and symptom of mental illness and some strategies to cope with that," said Lt. Chris Tursi of the Fairfield Police Department

In Norwich, this new tool will add to their work in progress.

"We work extensively with the crisis intervention teams," said Norwich Sergeant Jonathan Ley. "We have a full-time clinician that rides along around with our officers."

Officers, who themselves, also benefit from knowing mental health first aid.

"It's a cumulative stress of doing the jobs for so many years that adds up that a person could be experiencing PTSD and nobody would ask and nobody would even know," said Tursi.

There is also a personal reason why this coursework is particularly important to Sgt. Ley.

"I was shot five times in the line of duty and have suffered, unfortunately, some of post traumatic stress related issues," said Ley.

The man who shot him on January 7, 2013 suffered from severe mental illness, killing himself during the standoff. So, this week has been very valuable to Ley.

"It's an opportunity for me to reflect on what happened, where I am now with myself and my family and with the department ," said Ley.

Connecticut is the first state in New England to teach officers mental health first aid.

"Police work is changing and the way we're doing things is changing and this is clearly heading in the right direction," said Sgt. Scott Ruszczyk of the Newtown Police Department.

Aetna provided a $40,000 grant to help roll out the program, which the organizers hope leads to every officer in the state being trained in mental health first aid.