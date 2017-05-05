× ‘Person of interest’ in suspicious New Fairfield death found in Union woods

UNION — Connecticut State Police said they have identified a person of interest in connection with the suspicious death of a New Fairfield woman.

Police said they found Steven Flood, 32, camping in the woods in Union at around noon on Thursday. They describe him as a person of interest and looked for him at several addresses before they found him.

Police have not identified the 55-year-old woman, but on Tuesday night ruled her death “suspicious” due to the “manner in which she was found and injuries noted to her body.”

The results of the woman’s post-mortem examination have not yet been released.