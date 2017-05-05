× Pit bull attacks and kills man’s rat terrier in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS — Windsor Locks police said a dog had to be put down after it was attacked by a pit bull. Police said they’re on the lookout for the pit bull and its owner.

Police said a man told them on Thursday that a gray and white pit bull attacked his rat terrier on the deck of his Spring Street home. He said he hit the pit bull with a plastic rod, but the pit bull wouldn’t drop his dog. When he hit the pit bull with a shovel, the dog did drop his terrier, but the injuries were so severe that a veterinarian had to euthanize his pet.

Police said the department was notified later and they checked the surrounding area on foot and by car for hours, but couldn’t find the pit bull. That night, police said they got reports from two people who said they saw a blood-covered gray and white pit bull running in the area, but that dog is still on the loose.

Anyone with information should call Windsor Locks Police at 860-627-1461.