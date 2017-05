WALLINGFORD — State police are currently conducting traffic on the Merritt Parkway in Wallingford by exit 65 after they said a tree fell in one of the lanes.

#CTtraffic: Merritt Pkwy sb x65 Wallingford tree blocking lanes. DOT enroute. Be aware of possible fallen trees/branches following rainy day pic.twitter.com/0ldeQ2uLz2 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 5, 2017

At this time, no injuries have been reported. Police are telling people to be aware of tree and branches falling due to today’s rainy day.