× Police identify body of dead woman found in New Haven apartment; ruled a homicide

NEW HAVEN — Police have identified the body of a woman found dead in a New Haven apartment Thursday.

New Haven police have identified Sherri Ann Ruffin, 52, of 39D Jennings Way as the woman who was found dead.

On Thursday, around 12:03 p.m., first responders received reports of a dead woman inside an apartment on 39D Jennings Way. Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said after an investigation, State Medical Death Investigators have determined her death is a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.This investigation remains open and active with no known suspect, police said.