× Police searching for male suspect wanted in Westbrook bank robbery

WESTBROOK — Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a bank Friday afternoon.

Around 4:32 p.m., State Police from Troop F in Westbrook responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Key Bank located at 1238 Boston Post Road.

Police said the man told the teller he had a weapon but none was displayed. The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amounts of cash, according to officers.

The suspect is described as a white male, unshaven, wearing black rimmed sunglasses and a navy blue colored hooded rain jacket with a white colored “USPA POLO” logo. The suspect was also wearing a white colored undergarment covering his wrist and hands and was wearing jeans, police said.

Police said the suspect may have fled in a grey colored SUV type car parked in the rear of an adjacent business.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police at Troop F in Westbrook at (860) 399-2100 or text TIP 711 plus the information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.