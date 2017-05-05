Sesame Street Live comes to the Toyota Oakdale in Wallingford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD, CT – Sesame Street live is coming to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford this weekend and Grover and Elmo stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut Friday morning!

Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and all of their Sesame Street friends welcome Chamki, Grover’s friend from India, to Sesame Street. Together, they will explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities, from singing and dancing, to sharing cookies!

Sesame Street Live “Make a New Friend” will visit the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for all five performances are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling at 800-745-3000.