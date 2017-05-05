Wolcott Dog Pound asks for help caring for neglected stray with orange-sized tumor

WOLCOTT — Spring is in the air, and also in need of some help according to the Wolcott Dog Pound.

Spring was rescued Monday after being round on Mad River Road in Wolcott. When rescuers arrived on the scene, they realized that Spring was not a Wolcott dog and that she was in serious need of medical care.

The pound did some more investigating and found that spring was/is an abandoned dog from another city. The pound has been in contact with that city. The pound had a discussion with Chief Stephens and decided that they would help Spring.

But, in order to help her in the best way possible, they need some help.

Spring is at the Watertown Animal Hospital getting blood work done, skin scrapes, and a chest x-ray. The pound says that Spring was overbred, has ear infections, first and secondary skin infections, dry eyes (to the point where her vision is being tested), and multiple mammary tumors where one is being described the size of an orange).

Spring can’t even lay on her stomach to do being so over bred. Her snout also appears to be inflamed.

Simply put by the pound “Spring has had a crappy life!”

The pound wants to give her a chance at knowing what a good life could be. Spring is being described as sweet but with a broken spirit. Her surgery and care will cost thousands.

Happily though, Spring got a spa day at Mack and Molly’s on Wednesday, hoping to keep her mind off pending surgery and blood work results.

You can help Spring by donating to her medical either through our PayPal account or directly to Watertown Animal Hospital 860-274-2212.