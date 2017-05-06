× Archdiocese of Hartford reorganizes parishes, details coming Sunday

HARTFORD — By June 29th, the Archdiocese of Hartford says that their current parishes will go from 212, to 127.

Maria Zone with the Archdiocese of Hartford says that this is the result of a 2 year pastoral planning process. The plan is to keep 68 parishes they way they are while 59 will merge. The mergers will involve unions of two, three, four, five, and six parishes.

186 church buildings will remain open, 26 church buildings will close, inasmuch as regularly scheduled Masses will not be held in them.

Archbishop Leonard P. Blair and the Office of Pastoral Planning is scheduled to hold a question and answer session regarding the announcement on Sunday at 2 p.m., and to address the reorganization. It will be held at the Archdiocesan Center at St. Thomas Seminary, 467 Bloomfield Avenue in Bloomfield.

Back in March, the Archdiocese of Hartford announced that parishes in Hartford, New Britain and Waterbury are requesting moves, closures and mergers.

The office of Pastoral Planning said it will make a broad announcement with respect to all Archdiocesan parishes in June.

These requests come after parishes express financial difficulties, fewer parishioners at masses, and a reduced number of available priests.