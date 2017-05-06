Boy scouts place flags on veterans grave in Torrington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON -- Sebastian Dubourd kneels before his great grandfathers grave, placing his hands on it and feeling, proud.

"I'm here supporting all the U.S. veterans but especially my great grandfather," said Dubourd.

He's been a boy scout for two years and he's with grandma who's teaching him family history right before Memorial Day of great grandpa Paul Dubourd who served in World War II and was in the marine choir.

Committee member, Carol Dubourd said, "I never did meet my father-in-law but it's nice to be able to respect him and thank him for his service."

About 100 local boy scouts ages six to 17, placed about 1200 flags at Fallen Veterans Graves at Hillside and New St. Francis cemetery in Torrington.

"It's all respect. It's thanks for all the people that have served in Torrington and given their lives for our service here and protecting the United States," said boy scout Logan Bermas.

Jeffrey Seiser, Co-chairman for flag placement initiative said, "It means a lot to bring the community together for such a worthy cause."

And the boy scouts said they'll continue placing flags at other cemeteries before Memorial Day.

Sebastian said, "Even though it wasn't me that did something for America and our family, somebody did."