HARTFORD -- The Hartford Yard Goats may be on the road but there was still baseball played at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Saturday.

The Hartford Public Owls hosted the East Catholic Eagles in a high school match up. Eagles scored quickly in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead. They would add five runs in the third, one in the fourth, five in the fifth and one in the seventh en route a 13-0 win.