Lax 2 Live event sheds light on suicide prevention

EAST LYME -- Ann Irr Dagle lost her 19-year-old son Brian to suicide in 2011, yet she has turned that tragedy into an opportunity.

Ann has started the Brian T. Dagle Memorial Foundation which focuses on bringing awareness and educating both students and parents about the signs of suicide in the hopes of preventing another family from experiencing the loss she had.

Saturday, at East Lyme High School, which is where Brian graduated, the Vikings hosted the fourth annual Lax 2 Live event featuring a double-header of lacrosse games between the Vikings girls and boys teams.

Ann said she uses lacrosse as an avenue to get the word out one, because it was a sport that Brian loved, and two, students athletes are at a higher risk of suicide then many people first assume. Suicide is the third leading cause of death from the ages of 15-24.

As for the game, the scoring was fast and furious in the girl's match up between the East Lyme Vikings and the Guilford Indians. The Vikings would improve to 10-1 with the 18-13 win. As for the boys, the Vikings defeated Daniel Hand 8-7 in overtime.