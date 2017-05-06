× Manchester massage therapist arrested, charged with sexual assalt

MANCHESTER — Police have said they arrested a man they say had an active arrest warrant for sexual assault.

Harrison Elenowitz, 26, rents space at 100 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester where he works as a massage therapist. Police say that Elenowitz is currently being investigating for his actions while working at his business.

Police issued the warrant along with a bond of $75,000. Elenowitz turn himself into Manchester Police on May 5th.

Police are asking if anyone has any information that would assist with the investigation, you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500, and ask for Detective Daniel Bontempo.