Nigeria official says 83 Chibok girls released more than 3 years after their abduction.

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Latest on the release of Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped three years ago by Boko Haram extremists in Nigeria (all times local):

11 p.m.

A Nigerian military official with knowledge of the rescue operation says 83 Chibok schoolgirls are free more than three years after a mass abduction by Boko Haram extremists.

Family members say they are eagerly awaiting a list of names and “our hopes and expectations are high.”

The official says the schoolgirls were found near the border town of Banki in Borno state near Cameroon. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to make the announcement.

The number could not be independently confirmed by The Associated Press. The schoolgirls remained in military custody late Saturday.

While 21 girls had been freed in the first negotiated release in October, 195 had remained hostage until this weekend.

— Haruna Umar in Maiduguri, Nigeria

