× Over 2,000 pounds of chicken sausage recalled due to ‘extraneous materials’

HARTFORD — Perdue Foods LLC., is recalling approximately 2,148 pounds of chicken sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

The company said they recalled 24-oz. plastic packages containing eight links of fully cooked ready to eat “Perdue Harvestland Italian Style Organic Chicken Sausage.”

The products subject to recall have an establishment number “P-2617” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to a retail distributor in Connecticut and Maryland, said the company.

The FSIS urges consumers to check the label, and the expiration date. The contaminated sausage bears a package code of 64405 and a sell or freeze by date of 6/25/17.

The company said they received three complaints from consumers saying there was blue plastic materials in the sausage.

Despite no injuries reported, the company is telling consumers not to eat the food.