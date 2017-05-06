× Police: Dog killed after being attacked by coyote in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said a dog was killed after it was attacked by a coyote Saturday morning.

Around 11:39 a.m., New London Police Department said they responded to a call of a coyote attacking a dog in the area of 19 Harbor Lane. Police said when they arrived, they were told that a coyote had just attacked the family dog and the dog was dead.

Police said the attack occurred while the pet was off the leash in the yard. The family told police that immediately upon hearing the dog yelping in the yard, they saw a coyote with the dog in its mouth. The coyote dropped the dog and ran off after a family member attacked the coyote with a stick, according to police.

New London police are asking people to take precaution, including the following:

DO NOT allow pets to run free! Keep cats indoors, particularly at night, and small dogs on a leash or under close supervision at all times.

Always walk dogs on a leash. If approached by a coyote while walking your dog, keep the dog under control and calmly leave the area. DO NOT run or turn your back.

NEVER feed coyotes! DO NOT place food out for any mammals. Clean up bird seed below feeders, pet foods, and fallen fruit. Secure garbage and compost in animal proof containers.

Teach children to recognize coyotes and to go inside the house (do not run) or climb up on a swing or deck and yell if they are approached.

Close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds that coyotes or other animals may use.

Educate your neighbors. Ask them to follow these same steps.