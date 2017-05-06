× Police: Route 9 northbound in Middletown closed following motorcycle, car accident

MIDDLETOWN — Police said Route 9 northbound is currently closed following a motorcycle, car accident Saturday night.

State police are currently at the scene where a motorcycle, car collision took place around 9:05 p.m. The accident occurred just north of the Arrigoni Bridge between exits 16 and 18, police said.

At this time the extent of the injuries is unknown. No additional information has been released at this time.

