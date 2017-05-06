Scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday, temps in the 60’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weekend will not be a wash-out. In fact, most of the time will be dry. But if you have outdoor plans, you may need to dodge a shower or two.

Today, there is a chance for early morning showers (mainly around or before 8 AM). Then clouds will break for some sun and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy at times with a southerly wind at 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts up to 30 mph. There is another chance for a shower or two late-day and at night.

Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a passing shower (mainly in the afternoon). Temperatures will be a bit cooler though with highs in the lower 60s.

Starting on Monday we enter a cooler stretch of unsettled weather. Highs will be in the 50s each day next week with mostly cloudy skies and showery periods. Welcome to spring in New England!

Forecast Details:

Today: Sun & clouds, chance for a morning & late day shower. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance shower or two. High: Low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Highs: 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Sprinkle? Highs: 50s.

