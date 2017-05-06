Scattered showers Sunday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be similar with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a passing shower (mainly in the afternoon & evening). Temperatures will be a bit cooler though with highs in the lower 60s.

Starting on Monday and continuing through most of next week, we enter a cool and unsettled weather pattern. Highs will be in the 50s each day next week with mostly cloudy skies and showery periods. Welcome to spring in New England!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Scattered showers. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Sunday: Sun & clouds, chance shower or two, especially by evening. High: Low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Highs: 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs: 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Sprinkle? Highs: 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 60.

