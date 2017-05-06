The Stan Simpson Show: CT writer pens book about colorful CT personalities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Book writer Lennie Grimaldi joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about his relationships and interactions with people such as President Donald Trump, who wanted to build a casino in Bridgeport.

In this two-part segment, Grimaldi also talks about his relationship with Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim; former Gov. and ex-con John Rowland; actress Linda Blair; former governor Ella Grasso in his new book: “Connecticut Characters – Personalities Spicing up the Nutmeg State.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The book discusses some of the fascinating characters that have played a role in Connecticut’s history.

You can purchase the book here.