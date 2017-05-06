The Stan Simpson Show: Quinnipiac journalism professor talks ESPN shakeup; Bill O’Reilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Quinnipiac University Professor of Journalism Rich Hanley, joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about the ESPN shake-up, and what’s next for FOX News after Bill O’Reilly.

Last month, Rich Hanley weighed his thoughts on the major layoff at ESPS saying, "People don’t seem to be as interested in sports as they used to be. Every time somebody eliminates their cable subscription, ESPN loses $7 a month, said Hanley.

Hanley also talks about what's next for FOX News after they fired host Bill O'Reilly after harassment allegations.