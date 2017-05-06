Vigil held for Killingly teen who died while playing softball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLINGLY — Friends and family held a candlelight vigil outside of Killingly Intermediate School to remember a life that was taken too soon.

Killingly schools superintendent Lynne Pierson said the seventh-grader Morgan Ross was playing in a game at Roseland Park in Woodstock on Tuesday when the medical emergency occurred.

She was taken to a hospital where she later was pronounced dead.

Games and practices on Wednesday were cancelled and instead marked a “night of silence.” Some leagues plan to observe a moment of silence at all upcoming games this season.

Ross’ obituary described her as a teenager that was “full of life and could light up a room.”

Pierson said she doesn’t know the nature of the medical emergency. State police have declined to comment, saying they don’t release information about children.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page and if you would like to contribute, click here.

The page was set up Tuesday and as of then, close to $20,000 has been raised.

Pierson said counseling was made available to students at several schools on Wednesday.