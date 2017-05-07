2nd alarm fire damages two homes in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A fire that started in a vacant house spread to an occupied home next door.

Crews were called to a fire at 266 Blatchley Ave. around 5 p.m. for heavy fire in the vacant home.

The fire spread to the occupied home next door. Fire officials said the 19 people, 11 adults and eight children, who lived there made it out safely. The three families were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.

One firefighter had a minor injury according to officials.

The vacant house was destroyed and the occupied house has has extensive damage.

