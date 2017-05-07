× Bridgeport man arrested after fleeing car crash, threatening officers

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Police have arrested a man they say fled a car crash and threatened to shoot officers.

Latrell Eppes, 22, of Bridgeport, was arrested late Friday night after he collided with two parked cars near the intersection of Frenchtown Road and Old Town Road. Witnesses reported that two other occupants had fled from the car with Eppes, but police were unable to locate them.

After crashing the car, Eppes fled on food into Bridgeport. He was then located by officers. He indicated that he had a gun, and he threatened to shoot the officers, but was wrestled to the ground when he started to charge at them.

Later on, in a nearby garage, a .40 caliber Bersa Thunder handgun with the serial numbers filed off, along with a high-capacity magazine was found by a resident on Lakeside Drive.

Eppes was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon without a permit, threatening and interfering with an officer along with additional motor vehicle charges.

He was held on a $105,000 bond and is set to appear in court May 22nd.