Bristol Police investigates after motorcycle crashes into tree

BRISTOL — Bristol Police say they are investigating after a motorcycle crashed into a tree.

Police say around 8:07 p.m. Saturday, several calls came in reporting a motorcycle crash in the area of 275 Terryville Road.

When officers arrived, they round the motorcycle driver, Jeffrey Lozier, 46, of Terryville, suffering from potential life threatening injuries.

He was taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Lozier was the only person on the motorcycle, and a preliminary investigation found that he had been traveling west on Terryville Road, had left the right side of the road, then crashed into a tree.

This investigation is still ongoing, and police have taken no enforcement action at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact to Bristol Police Department Traffic Division at 860-584-3030.