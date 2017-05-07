× CSCU and The Jackson Laboratory to form genomics institute

HARTFORD — The Connecticut State College and Universities system has formalized a partnership with The Jackson Laboratory to train and prepare students for careers in bioscience and biotechnology.

The two entities are forming the Genomics Workforce Institute, which will promote professional development, curriculum development and faculty collaboration while providing hands-on training and direct access to potential employers for students.

This partnership will build on an earlier collaboration between CSCU and The Jackson Laboratory, or JAX. That initiative focused on creating new health and life sciences programs while revising existing ones. Much of the program was funded by a $12 million federal grant, which ended this year. JAX has agreed to continue and enhance the program.

JAX is a Maine-based biomedical research institution. It has a genomic medicine institute in Farmington, Connecticut.