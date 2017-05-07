Partly cloudy, a few scattered afternoon showers Sunday; Cloudy, cool Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today won't be a washout, but there is a shower chance for much of the day, especially in western CT. Short-range computer models are showing some scattered rainfall in western CT, while eastern parts of the state stay dry pretty much all day. Temperatures will be a cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The wind and the clouds in afternoon will make it feel a bit on the chilly side.

Starting on Monday and continuing through the middle of the week, we enter a cool and unsettled weather pattern. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s early next week with mostly cloudy skies and showery periods. Welcome to spring in New England!

Forecast Details:

Today: Sun & clouds, chance shower or two, especially in western CT. High: Low 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Lows: 36-42.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered showers. Highs: 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs: 55-60.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sprinkle? Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: mid-upper 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 60.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s-60.

